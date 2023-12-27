A Challenging Path Ahead for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Astrologer Warns of Obstacles in 2024 Due to Markle’s Desire for Hollywood Return

Astrologer Susan Miller foresees difficulties in the future for the business partnership between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, primarily driven Markle’s yearning to reclaim her acting career in Hollywood. Miller, the founder of Astrology Zone, asserts that as Markle embarks on her acting comeback, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may encounter hurdles in their relationship.

Miller’s forecast for the renowned couple diverges significantly from societal expectations. She suggests that Harry, who chose to depart from royal life in 2020, will start to yearn for his previous existence in the United Kingdom. In an enlightening conversation with the Daily Mail, Miller painted a picture of Harry longing for the bucolic and serene landscapes of the UK.

While Santa Barbara offers a paradise-like setting for their current lifestyle, Harry may miss the constant hustle and bustle that once accompanied his position in the royal family. Miller acknowledges that their current location is perfect for their children, providing privacy and ample space to play. However, she believes that Meghan’s desire to return to the world of acting could pose challenges for their relationship.

Contrary to popular belief, Miller questions whether their Netflix business plan of creating movies will materialize. Instead, she predicts that Meghan will make a comeback in acting. Additionally, Miller suggests that the couple may face financial concerns as they have seemingly exhausted their repertoire of family secrets to share with the world.

While Miller’s predictions may raise eyebrows, her astrological insights prompt us to consider the complexities involved in the lives of public figures like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The future may hold unforeseen obstacles and compromises as they navigate the delicate balance between personal desires and their public image.