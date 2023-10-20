Colombian Actress Carmenza Gómez Warns About WhatsApp Scam Attempt

Colombian actress Carmenza Gómez, known for her roles in popular telenovelas such as ‘Escalona’, ‘Perro amor’, and ‘Hasta que la plata nos separe’, recently exposed an attempted scam in which she was almost a victim. Gómez took to social media to alert her followers and urge them to be vigilant and not fall for such tactics.

It appears that the WhatsApp account of one of the actress’s friends was hacked unscrupulous individuals who started asking for money from contacts, including Gómez herself. “I want to ask you a favor (…) I need to make a payment to Nequi or Bancolombia and I can’t do it from my Scotiabank, can you do me the favor? I’ll reimburse the transfer tomorrow through the same channel,” read the message received via WhatsApp.

However, Gómez was already aware of this type of scam and did not fall for the deception. “Today, a friend’s account was hacked. As I was already familiar with this type of robbery, I didn’t fall into the trap,” the actress stated in an Instagram post, attaching a screenshot of the conversation. She also took the opportunity to warn those who may not be aware of this scam.

Furthermore, Gómez emphasized that she would “never ask for money through any means, no matter the circumstances”, cautioning her friends in case their accounts or social media profiles were ever hacked. Many internet users also pointed out that criminals also employ similar scams via phone calls, so it is crucial to remain vigilant and report such incidents.

