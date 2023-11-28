New Take on Body Swap: “Family Switch” Offers a Refreshing Twist on a Classic Trope

In the realm of body swap movies, “Family Switch” is set to bring a unique and refreshing perspective to the table. Departing from the well-known titles such as “Freaky Friday” and “Big,” this upcoming family comedy, starring Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms, promises to captivate audiences with its delightful twist.

Directed the talented McG and inspired Amy Krouse-Rosenthall’s book “Bedtime For Mommy,” “Family Switch” tells the story of Jess and Bill Walker, a couple desperately trying to maintain the bond within their growing and ever more independent family. However, a fortuitous encounter with an astrological reader leads to an extraordinary turn of events. The Walkers wake up one morning to find themselves in the bodies of their own children, just on the brink of the most significant days in each of their lives.

Will the family be able to navigate through this unexpected and hilarious body switch and accomplish their individual goals? The movie promises an entertaining journey as the Walkers work together to secure a promotion, college interview, record deal, and soccer tryout.

For those eagerly awaiting its release, “Family Switch” will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix in the U.S. starting November 30th. This heartwarming comedy showcases a stellar cast, with Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms taking on the roles of Jess and Bill Walker. Garner, no stranger to body swap films, previously charmed audiences with her transformation from a 13-year-old to her 30-year-old self in “13 Going on 30.”

Aside from the talented duo, the main cast of “Family Switch” also includes Emma Myers as CC Walker, Brady Noon as Wyatt Walker, and the adorable Lincoln and Theodore Sykes as baby Miles. Notably, the film features celebrated actress Rita Moreno as Angelica and the versatile Matthias Schweighöfer as Rolf.

Before the movie premiere, viewers can catch a glimpse of the captivating story through the official trailer, released on November 1st.

Experience the joy, humor, and heartwarming moments packed into “Family Switch,” as this promising film breathes new life into the beloved body swap trope. Be sure to mark your calendars for November 30th and prepare for a delightful adventure that reminds us of the importance of family, unity, and the humorous side of life.

