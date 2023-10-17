Videos Show Hamas Attacks on Civilians in Israel

Videos have surfaced showing the 7 October attacks on civilians in southern Israel Hamas. The attackers live-streamed the footage of their hostages being held in their homes. These videos are now being used the relatives of the victims to try to understand what happened to their loved ones. However, some have expressed frustration with the lack of progress Israeli authorities in finding the missing family members.

One family in particular, the Elyakim family, has been highlighted in these videos. Noam Elyakim, his partner Dikla Arava, and their three children were seen seemingly being held captive in their home the attackers. Unfortunately, news later arrived that Dikla and one of their sons had been killed and their bodies were found outside the kibbutz.

The whereabouts of Noam Elyakim remain unknown, but he was seen in the live-streamed video with a leg wound. His cousin, Nir Darwish, believes that the attackers are keeping Ella and Daphna, the two young daughters, somewhere in Gaza. However, these claims have not been independently verified.

The family is hopeful for their safe return, but there are concerns that the girls may be held on their own since their father is missing. The Israeli military has stated that they are using all intelligence and operational measures to locate the captives, but the unknown locations in Gaza present significant complications.

It is a distressing situation for the Elyakim family and all who know them. The mother, Maayan, remains optimistic and urges her daughters to remain strong. She assures them that efforts are being made to bring them back home.

The full extent of the live-streamed videos is yet to be accessed, but fragments have been seen. These show the family sitting on a bench in their home while friends and family members send shocked messages on the screen. Noam is injured, and his partner and daughters are clearly frightened. There are also scenes of the attackers taking one of the sons out of the house, presumably to convince neighbors that it is safe to come out.

The hostages taken Hamas in Israel are a tragic example of the ongoing conflict in the region. The hope is that a resolution can be found and the captives can be safely returned to their families.

Source: BBC News