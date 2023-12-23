Desperate Search Continues for Missing Teen in Carpentersville

A frantic search is underway in Carpentersville, Illinois, as friends and family members of 17-year-old Brissa Romero are desperately trying to find any clue that may lead to her safe return. Brissa went missing on her way to a holiday party at a bowling alley in Vernon Hills.

Despite the efforts of search parties scouring the wooded areas of Vernon Hills, there has been no sign of Brissa. Her sister, Jocelyn Rubi Romero, expressed their helplessness in finding Brissa and their deep desire for law enforcement’s assistance. The family is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that can bring Brissa back home.

Surveillance footage captured Brissa’s arrival at her cousin’s house in Des Plaines on Monday night before heading to the holiday party. However, her location stopped refreshing after 8 p.m., raising concerns. Police have found evidence suggesting her presence in the vicinity of the party location through license plate reader data and device pings. Unfortunately, the party’s security cameras do not show Brissa at the venue.

The family remains hopeful that Brissa is alive and will return to them soon. Silvia Hauilera, Brissa’s aunt, urged the community to come together in the search efforts, hoping for a Christmas miracle that will reunite Brissa with her parents.

Brissa, a one-year-early graduate of Barrington High School and a current student at Harper College, is described as 5 feet tall and 115 pounds. She was driving a gray 2008 Nissan Rogue with the Illinois license plate CZ 64618. The police have discovered a distinguishing feature on the vehicle – a black coyote sticker located to the right of the rear license plate.

Law enforcement authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Sergeant Webb of the Carpentersville Police Department or QuadCom Dispatch. Meanwhile, Brissa’s family is asking the community to review their surveillance camera footage in the hope of discovering any trace of her.

The desperate search for Brissa Romero continues, and her family is holding onto hope as they work tirelessly to bring her back home.