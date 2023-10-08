Mother Pleads for Information About Daughter Captured in Hamas Attack

The mother of a German-Israeli woman, Shani Louk, who was captured Hamas militants during an attack on an outdoor music festival in Israel, has made a heartfelt plea for any information about her daughter. The festival, called Nova Festival, was taking place in a rural area near the Gaza-Israel border and was meant to be a celebration of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot. However, it became the target of a sustained assault Hamas militants, resulting in multiple deaths and the capturing of several attendees.

A video that has been authenticated CNN shows an unconscious woman, identified as Shani Louk, being displayed armed militants in Gaza. Louk’s mother, Ricarda, recognized her daughter in the video and is desperate for any updates about her whereabouts and condition. Louk is seen being held two gunmen, with one of them holding a clump of her dreadlocks while the other has his leg draped over her waist. They cheer “Allahu Akbar,” meaning “God is great” in Arabic.

The German foreign ministry and embassy in Tel Aviv are working closely with Israeli authorities to determine the extent of German citizens affected this attack. Louk’s cousin told the Washington Post that there is still hope for her and the other hostages, as Hamas is responsible for their well-being.

Ricarda Louk, in a video obtained German news outlet Bild, pleads for help and any news about her daughter. The video shows she was unconscious in the car with the Palestinians as they drove around the Gaza Strip. The family is appealing to the public for any assistance or information.

Source: CNN

Definitions:

– Hamas: a Palestinian political and military organization

– Sukkot: a Jewish holiday

Source: Own knowledge