DFPS Identifies Family of Abandoned Girl in Dallas Hospital

Summary: The Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) has announced that they have made progress in identifying the family of a young girl who was abandoned in a Dallas hospital emergency room. The child, who could only provide her first name, was left at Baylor Medical Center Dallas on Monday. The DFPS now believes they are in contact with the girl’s relatives, and the girl remains in the custody of Child Protective Services.

The DFPS plays a crucial role in protecting children in situations like these. In Texas, parents who find themselves unable to care for their child can make use of the Baby Moses law. This law permits parents to safely and legally leave their infant with an employee at a designated safe place. However, it is important to note that the Baby Moses law only applies to infants who are 60 days old or younger and are unharmed and safe.

While it is not clear why the young girl was abandoned or why she did not qualify under the Baby Moses law, it is vital to recognize the existence of safe places where children can seek immediate help and safety. These Safe Place locations, such as libraries, YMCAs, fire stations, public buses, various businesses, and social service facilities, aim to provide children under the age of 18 with immediate assistance and protection.

The DFPS continues to address the case of the abandoned girl, with the first court hearing scheduled for December 14th. Their commitment to safeguarding children is a testament to their mission of ensuring the well-being and safety of all children within their jurisdiction. As further progress is made in identifying the girl’s family, it is hoped that appropriate measures will be taken to ensure her long-term welfare and stability.