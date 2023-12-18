Miraculous Recovery: Oconee County Deputy Responding to Commands After Being Shot on Duty

In a truly miraculous turn of events, 27-year-old Cpl. Lucas Watts, the Oconee County deputy who was shot while on duty last month, is now responding to questions and commands. His family has been providing regular updates on his recovery journey through the Caring Bridge website, and the latest news has brought them immense joy and relief.

The past couple of weeks have felt like an eternity for the Watts family as they anxiously awaited positive signs from Lucas. And finally, their prayers have been answered. It seems that Lucas has turned a corner in his recovery and is now waking up. This is a significant milestone in his journey towards full rehabilitation.

Just a few days ago, Lucas’s mother, Sherry, called from the hospital with incredible news. After his trach was suctioned, she asked him if it felt better, and he nodded his head in response. In another heartwarming moment, she asked him to squeeze her hands, and he did so with both hands. This was the first time Lucas had followed commands since the incident, and it was a cause for tears of joy and celebration.

The positive signs continued the following day, as Lucas continued to track with his eye and follow commands. Although there may be some expected effects on his vision due to the nature of his injury, the family remains hopeful that his sight will be largely unaffected.

And just when they thought things couldn’t get any better, Lucas gave a thumbs up when shown pictures of his son, Eli. These milestones are nothing short of miraculous, and the Watts family attributes them to the power of prayer and their unwavering faith in God.

The family expresses their profound gratitude towards Lucas’s coworkers and the medical teams who have been instrumental in saving his life. They consider them to be true heroes and are forever thankful for their dedicated efforts.

As Lucas continues to wake up and recover, the family requests prayers for his ongoing progress. They ask for prayers specifically for his vision to remain intact, for a smooth transition to a rehabilitation center, and for a successful rehabilitation journey ahead.

The community has also shown incredible support for the Watts family, and a fund has been set up to assist them during this challenging time. Every contribution makes a difference in helping Lucas and his loved ones navigate his recovery.

The road to full recovery may still be long, but the remarkable progress Lucas has made so far is a testament to the power of faith and the resilience of the human spirit. The Watts family remains grateful for the support they have received and will continue to hold onto hope as they navigate this difficult journey together.