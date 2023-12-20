Concerns for Siblings as Texas Department of Family and Protective Services Locates Family

In a surprising twist, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has located the family of Alejandra, the little girl who was recently dropped off at Baylor University Medical Center. This news has raised concerns for Alejandra’s siblings, including 19-year-old Elijah Ramos, who has never met her.

Ramos, who was adopted his paternal grandparents along with his three siblings in 2016, shares a complicated relationship with his mother, who struggles with mental health issues. He recounts both happy and sad memories with her, from the joy of going to the grocery store and being able to choose anything, to the sadness of being left in stores overnight due to his mother’s outbursts.

The experience has left Ramos deeply worried for Alejandra, fearing that she may face a similar fate. He expresses a strong desire to meet her and ensure that she is placed in a safe and caring environment, one that offers her a brighter future.

Currently, Alejandra is in the care of Child Protective Services (CPS), but her family members have been in contact with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to explore the possibility of taking care of her themselves. The upcoming court hearing on December 14th will determine whether Alejandra will remain in foster care or be placed with her family.

The discovery of Alejandra’s family raises important questions about the welfare of her siblings and the potential impact of their mother’s mental health struggles on their lives. It highlights the urgent need for support and intervention to ensure the well-being of children in vulnerable situations.