Family of Hit-and-Run Victim Appeals for Privacy

The family of Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd Zamrie, the victim of a tragic hit-and-run accident, has reached out to social media users to delete any videos or photos of the incident. The family expressed their concern about the emotional impact of the continued viral spread of the footage on their well-being.

Zarul Fitri Muhd Zamrie, the victim’s brother, shared his heartfelt appeal during a meeting with Home Minister’s Political Secretary, Johari Kassin. He emphasized the humanitarian aspect of their plea, requesting that people remove the video and photos out of respect for their family’s grieving process.

The family expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and solidarity shown fellow Malaysians since the incident occurred. They are grateful for the prayers and well-wishes extended their way. However, they urged the public to also consider their need for privacy during this challenging time.

Zairul Fitri thanked the authorities for their commitment to justice and transparency in the investigation, noting the appointment of eight deputy public prosecutors to handle the case. This step has provided some reassurance to the family that justice will prevail.

In a separate development, a senior police officer identified as Mohd Nazri Abdul Razak, aged 44, was charged with the murder of Muhammad Zaharif in connection with the hit-and-run accident. The charges were filed at the Ipoh Magistrate’s Court earlier today.

As the legal proceedings continue, it is crucial for the public to respect the family’s privacy and refrain from sharing graphic content related to the accident. By doing so, we can demonstrate our empathy and solidarity with the grieving family during this difficult time.