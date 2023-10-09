Weston McKennie’s Father Takes a Dig at Leeds United

Weston McKennie’s father, John, recently posted a picture on social media of himself wearing Leeds United’s shirt from last season, which has been seen as an unsubtle dig at the club. McKennie had previously been on loan with Leeds but had an unsuccessful stint, with the team eventually suffering relegation.

Leeds United, however, are in a much better position now. Despite currently being in the Championship, the club has a squad that is more connected with the fanbase and a manager who is achieving the right results. Recent signings have also made an impact, unlike the failed investments made in the previous season.

McKennie’s loan spell at Leeds was disappointing, as he struggled to make a positive impact in the midfield. He joined the club with high hopes, having been part of the USMNT midfield alongside Tyler Adams during the World Cup. However, he appeared unfit and lacking the necessary quality for Leeds’ midfield needs.

Social media has not been kind to McKennie, with his well-known companion often making negative comments about his attitude and the dressing room dynamics. Now, his father has added fuel to the fire sharing a picture of himself wearing last season’s Leeds kit while at a shooting range.

The post received comments suggesting that John McKennie shoot at the Leeds kit, further indicating the negative sentiment towards the club. It is clear that there is still some bitterness surrounding McKennie’s time with Leeds United.

Sources:

– The source article