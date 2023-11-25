Keeping the Peace at Thanksgiving: A New Approach to Divvying Up Chores

Thanksgiving is a time of reunion and celebration with family, but it can also be a breeding ground for tensions, arguments, and old sibling rivalries. One TikTok user has come up with a unique solution to prevent chaos and ensure a smooth holiday gathering – an Excel sheet. Yes, you read that right!

In a viral video with over 650,000 views, the TikToker shared her family’s ingenious strategy for dividing Thanksgiving tasks. Instead of the usual bickering and disagreements, they use a points system to allocate responsibilities. Each dish is assigned a value of one to three, with cranberry dishes being a one and turkey a three. Then, through a drafted system, each family member selects the dishes they want to make.

But that’s not all. The TikTok user also introduced the concept of “flex kitchen.” It involves spending an hour in the kitchen, ensuring it stays clean and functioning smoothly. This includes unloading and loading the dishwasher, assisting the cooks, and doing whatever it takes to keep the kitchen running efficiently.

The result? A fair distribution of work and a Thanksgiving without any resentment or family squabbles. It’s a win-win situation for everyone involved, with each person having an equal share of the holiday responsibilities.

While this system may not work for everyone, it has garnered plenty of praise on social media for its innovative approach to family harmony during Thanksgiving. Some users expressed their admiration for the “flex kitchen” idea, as it allows for a specific and manageable amount of time in the kitchen. Others humorously pondered whether managing family chores might be more challenging than spending Thanksgiving alone.

So, if you’re looking to avoid tension and foster a peaceful Thanksgiving, consider taking inspiration from this TikTok user and implementing a chore divvying system. Who knows, it might just become your family’s new tradition!

