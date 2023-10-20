Family-Friendly Halloween Movies and Shows to Stream This Year

Looking for some family-friendly frights to watch this Halloween season? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of Halloween movies and shows that are perfect for viewers of all ages. Whether you’re in the mood for lighthearted fantasy horror or nostalgic callbacks with a modern twist, there’s something for everyone on this streaming guide.

First up is “A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting,” available on Netflix. This film follows high school freshman Kelly Ferguson as she embarks on a wild quest to save the kid she’s babysitting from monsters. Directed Rachel Talalay, this gateway horror movie is filled with inventive set pieces and visual flourishes, making it a thrilling watch for younger audiences.

For those who enjoy a touch of Disney magic, “Haunted Mansion” on Disney+ is a must-watch. Directed Justin Simien, this film weaves together a cohesive storyline filled with grim grinning ghost funhouse antics. It also explores themes of grief and death, making it a worthwhile gateway horror for a new generation.

Fans of the original “Hocus Pocus” will be delighted to know that “Hocus Pocus 2” is now available on Disney+. The long-awaited sequel introduces a new generation to the enchanting world of Halloween witchery, while still providing nostalgic callbacks and beloved characters.

If you’re in the mood for some musical fun, “Monster High: The Movie” and “Monster High 2” on Paramount+ are perfect choices. These films follow high school students with monster hearts as they navigate the ups and downs of teenage life in a spooky and entertaining way.

For those looking for a deep-cut gem, “My Grandpa is a Vampire” on SCREAMBOX is a hidden treasure. This 1992 film follows a kid who discovers that his grandfather is a good vampire, played Al Lewis (“The Munsters”).

Last but not least, “Nightbooks” on Netflix tells the story of Alex, a boy who loves scary things and finds himself in a magical world when his birthday party takes an unexpected turn. This film balances adventure and suspense, making it a great choice for family movie night.

So, grab some popcorn and gather the whole family for a night of spooky fun with these family-friendly Halloween movies and shows!

