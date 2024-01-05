Snapchat Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Role in Teen Drug Sales

Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, is facing a lawsuit filed over 60 families who claim that their children obtained illegal drugs through the social media platform. The lawsuit, Neville et al v. Snap Inc., alleges that Snapchat’s design and policies contributed to the illegal drug sales to teens, resulting in the deaths of the children in all but two cases.

The lawsuit accuses Snapchat of implementing features such as automatically deleted messages, geolocation functionality, and privacy features that make it difficult to track illegal activities, thereby making the platform attractive to drug dealers. The families argue that Snapchat’s pursuit of increased revenue led to the foreseeable result of facilitating drug sales to underage users.

In a recent ruling, the judge overruled Snap’s objections to 12 of the 16 claims in the lawsuit, allowing the case to proceed to trial. This decision is seen as a significant step in holding social media companies accountable for their role in illegal drug sales.

The tragic stories of the families involved highlight the devastating consequences of these alleged drug transactions on Snapchat. One parent, Laura Berman, lost her 16-year-old son Sammy to an overdose in 2021. Berman emphasizes that Sammy did not intend to take fentanyl and that the pill he consumed was counterfeit. Another parent, Amy Neville, lost her 14-year-old son Alexander in 2020 after he allegedly obtained a fentanyl-laced pill through Snapchat.

Snap Inc. has responded to the ruling stating that they are committed to stopping drug dealers from abusing their platform. The company claims to use cutting-edge technology to identify and shut down illegal activity. They also support law enforcement efforts to bring dealers to justice and provide education on the dangers of fentanyl.

The families’ attorney sees this ruling as a significant milestone in holding social media companies accountable for their contribution to the fentanyl epidemic. They hope that uncovering evidence of Snapchat’s role in illegal drug sales, they can spare other families from the grief they have experienced.

As the lawsuit moves forward, it raises important questions about the responsibility of social media platforms in preventing illegal activities and protecting their young users.