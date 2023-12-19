Ed Duggan to Lead President Biden’s Re-election Campaign in Michigan

The campaign for President Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election bid is set to take shape in the battleground state of Michigan, with Ed Duggan, former adviser to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and son of Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, at the helm. The Biden campaign has announced Duggan’s appointment as its Michigan state director, signaling the start of assembling a strong team to secure victory in a state that is expected to be hotly contested both Democrats and Republicans.

Duggan’s role as state director will involve leading the campaign efforts to ensure President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and other Democratic candidates are successful in their respective bids. Michigan proved to be a critical state for Biden in the 2020 election, with a narrow victory margin of 154,000 votes or 3 percentage points. However, early polls indicate that a potential rematch between Biden and former President Donald Trump in 2024 could see Trump gaining a slight lead.

Michigan’s presidential primary is scheduled to take place on February 27, providing an early test for the contenders. Alongside Biden, U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota and author Marianne Williamson, a former Metro Detroit resident who also ran for president in 2020, will appear on the Democratic ballots.

Ed Duggan’s first day on the job for the Biden campaign is expected to be in the coming weeks. In the 2020 race, Duggan served as Biden’s political director in Michigan, bringing valuable experience to the upcoming campaign. Currently, Duggan is working as an adviser in the U.S. Department of Commerce, focusing on intergovernmental affairs in the national telecommunications and information administration.

With Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan’s influential presence in Democratic politics in the state, his son’s rise within the political landscape comes as no surprise. Ed Duggan previously held positions in Whitmer’s administration as a senior adviser and as the Detroit chairman of the Michigan Democratic Party’s coordinated campaign in 2018. He holds a law degree from the University of Detroit Mercy.

As the battle for Michigan’s support intensifies, Duggan’s strategic leadership will undoubtedly be crucial in securing victory for President Biden and the Democratic Party in the upcoming election.