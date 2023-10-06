A False Narrative Circulates on Social Media regarding the Audio Launch of Actor Vijay’s Film

According to State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah, a false narrative is spreading on social media regarding the cancellation of the audio launch event for the film ‘Leo’ starring actor Vijay. It is being falsely reported that the Greater Chennai police refused to grant permission for the event, leading to its cancellation. Additionally, there are claims that a cinema theatre was ransacked because the police failed to provide protection.

However, the SPP clarified that the police had no issue with the actor or his fans, and if the movie producers were willing to hold the audio launch, necessary protection would be provided. Furthermore, he explained that the theatre management did not seek permission from the Commissioner of Police to play the movie trailer, which is why protection was not provided.

Despite social media videos showing the seats in the theatre being ransacked fans, no police complaint has been lodged. The SPP highlighted that if the police were to take action against the miscreants, there is a risk of another false narrative portraying the State and the police as being against the actor and his fans.

These comments were made during the hearing of two writ petitions seeking permission for RSS route marches and public meetings in Salem district and Krishnagiri town. The court was informed an Additional Public Prosecutor that the proposed route for the march passed mosques and churches, which could result in law and order problems.

In response, the judge questioned why the police always deny permission for public events and referenced recent incidents such as the ransacking of the cinema theatre and the chaos at A.R. Rahman’s concert. The State PP explained that the confusion at the concert was caused the printing and distribution of fake tickets, as well as an excessive number of people with these fake tickets.

In conclusion, it is essential to separate fact from fiction when it comes to events happening in the Tamil cinema industry. False narratives circulating on social media can create confusion and mislead the public. It is important to rely on credible sources for accurate information.

