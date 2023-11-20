Addressing the Rise of Misinformation on Irish Social Media Platforms

A recent study the Institute for Strategic Dialogue sheds light on the concerning increase in misinformation and disinformation on Irish social media platforms in recent years. The ‘Uisce Faoi Thalamh’ report analyzed a staggering 13,180,820 posts from 1,640 accounts across 12 online platforms, revealing a persistent growth in the number of posts, engagement levels, and active accounts between 2020 and 2023.

An alarming finding from the study is the failure of social media platforms to effectively enforce their own community guidelines, resulting in false, misleading, and harmful content thriving within these spaces. While the number of active accounts and engagement levels increase, the enforcement gap remains a significant challenge to combatting misinformation.

Instead of relying on direct quotes, the study emphasizes the exponential growth of misinformation since the outbreak of the covid pandemic. X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, emerged as the primary source for mis- and disinformation across the nine topics analyzed. Additionally, messaging app Telegram continues to gain prominence as a hub for organizing and discussing misinformation, while TikTok poses challenges for actors within the Irish ecosystem to disseminate false narratives.

The report highlights the widespread use of monetization and fundraising mechanisms within the Irish mis- and disinformation ecosystem. Far-right groups, alternative media outlets, and hateful ideologies cultivate a substantial influence, perpetuating white nationalism, antisemitism, and Islamophobia. Platforms like Telegram and Instagram witness the propagation of extremist views, including Holocaust denial and the promotion of Nazi material Irish actors. Moreover, alternative media outlets frequently produce conspiratorial and confrontational content that resonates with a sizable online audience, often targeting mainstream media.

The authors, Aoife Gallagher, Ciarán O’Connor, and Francesca Visser, underscore the explosive surge in mis- and disinformation since the onset of the pandemic. While health-related topics dominated online discussions during the pandemic years, the report reveals a shift towards the war in Ukraine, immigration, LGBT+ issues, and an increasing emphasis on climate change within the misinformation landscape.

It is essential for social media platforms, regulators, and users to collectively address this growing issue, raising awareness, promoting media literacy, and establishing more robust mechanisms to combat the spread of misinformation and disinformation. By safeguarding the integrity of online discourse, we can foster an environment where accurate and reliable information thrives.

