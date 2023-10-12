Fact-Checking Misinformation Surrounding the Hamas Attacks in Israel

Since the recent attacks carried out Hamas terrorists in Israel, social media platforms have been flooded with graphic imagery and videos. Unfortunately, alongside these legitimate pieces of evidence, false and misleading information has also been circulating, causing confusion and obscuring the real evidence of atrocities.

Some of the inaccurate material being shared online includes unrelated videos and photos with inaccurate claims. For example, a video of a paragliding accident in South Korea has been falsely claimed to be a Palestinian terrorist attempting to enter Israel. Additionally, an old video, dating back almost a decade, has been misrepresented as a little boy in Gaza grieving for his sisters.

Another misleading clip circulating online is purportedly showing footage of a new air assault on parts of Israel. However, this imagery is actually from a video game called Arma 3. The game’s developer, Bohemia Interactive, confirmed that the clip was taken from the game.

In addition to these misleading videos, there are also fabricated claims being shared. One image circulating online, made to resemble a screenshot of a White House announcement, falsely suggests that Ukraine would now have competition for U.S. help, but the White House did not make any such announcement.

Another fabricated claim involves a video shared on Telegram and Twitter, purporting to show a BBC report stating that weapons provided NATO to Ukraine had been sold to Hamas. However, the BBC never published such a report, and the claim is unsubstantiated.

It is crucial to fact-check and verify information before sharing it online, especially during times of crisis and conflict. The spread of misinformation can hinder the understanding of the events unfolding and perpetuate false narratives. It is essential to rely on credible sources and ensure that the information being shared is accurate.

