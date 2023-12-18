Billionaire Sajjan Jindal Denies Rape Allegations: Promises Full Cooperation in Investigation

In a recent development, billionaire Sajjan Jindal, accused of raping a 30-year-old model in Mumbai, has come forward to deny the grave charge. In a statement, Jindal called the allegations “false and baseless” and reassured his commitment to cooperating fully with the law enforcement agencies during the investigation process.

The woman, who identifies herself as an actor on social media, claimed to have met Jindal, 64, at a cricket match in Dubai several years ago. According to her, they formed a friendship, which later escalated into a relationship. However, she alleged that Jindal raped her inside the headquarters of JSW Group, his company, in January 2022. Additionally, she accused the industrialist of making promises to marry her.

The FIR was registered on December 13, stating charges of rape, outraging the modesty of a woman, and criminal intimidation under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Jindal, in a personal statement, submitted that the allegations against him were false and baseless. He emphasized his willingness to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation while refraining from making further comments at this stage.

Furthermore, the statement issued Jindal’s camp requested the media to respect the privacy of his family during this challenging time. The woman claimed that Jindal had been avoiding her ever since the alleged rape incident and had even threatened her against approaching the police.

As more details emerge, it is crucial to diligently follow the progress of the investigation. Both parties involved deserve a fair and impartial process to determine the truth behind the allegations. The outcome of this case will undoubtedly have significant implications for the reputations of those involved and highlight the importance of addressing such serious accusations. As this story evolves, it will continue to captivate public attention and spark important conversations about consent, power dynamics, and accountability.