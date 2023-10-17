The Fall of the House of Usher: A Hollow Adaptation

Mike Flanagan, known for his personal and atmospheric series on Netflix, takes on a new challenge with “The Fall of the House of Usher.” An adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s short story, this series explores the Usher family’s descent into ruin. While Flanagan showcases his technical craftsmanship and storytelling abilities, “The Fall of the House of Usher” falls short in delivering a meaningful and emotionally resonant narrative.

The Usher siblings, Roderick and Madeline, are at the center of the story. As their family and pharmaceutical empire crumbles, the Ushers face the consequences of their actions. Flanagan employs a frame narrative, with an aging Roderick recounting the family’s rise and fall, accompanied the death of an Usher scion in each episode.

Flanagan’s talent lies in his ability to adapt horror stories and create a tapestry of literary references. In “The Fall of the House of Usher,” he weaves elements from various works of Poe, referencing his stories, poems, and ideas throughout the series. However, the weight of these references becomes burdensome, ultimately leaving the series thematically and emotionally empty.

While the individual episodes are well-executed and intricately plotted, they fail to evoke a deeper emotional connection. The deaths of the characters feel hollow, lacking in substance and purpose beyond mere shock value. The Usher family members are reduced to vessels for suffering and Poe references, rather than fully realized characters with their own arcs.

The series also attempts to tackle the supernatural and the opioid epidemic. The Ushers’ fortune is built on an addictive painkiller called Ligadone, reflecting the real-world issue of greed-driven pharmaceuticals. However, the portrayal of these themes is underdeveloped and fails to make a significant impact on the narrative.

Ultimately, “The Fall of the House of Usher” showcases Flanagan’s skills as a filmmaker but fails to deliver a cohesive and emotionally resonant story. The series is overwhelmed its own references and lacks depth in its exploration of societal ills. While it may be Flanagan’s most ambitious project, it falls short of his previous works.

