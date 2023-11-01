Exploring the Must-Try Lip Combinations for Fall

Ah, the arrival of fall – a time for cozy sweaters, warm beverages, and, of course, experimenting with new makeup looks. If you’re looking to switch up your beauty routine without going too far out of your comfort zone, trying out a new lip combination could be just the ticket.

Over the past few years, a couple of lip trends have emerged that perfectly capture the essence of the season. One of them is the “latte” lip trend, which takes inspiration from the rich browns and taupes found in popular fall beverages like caramel macchiatos. It’s a subtle and sophisticated way to bring the flavors and tones of autumn to your lips.

Another trend that has gained traction is the “dark romance” lip. This involves deep, rich hues of red, burgundy, and wine that exude elegance and mystery – the perfect complement to the season.

To help you find some inspiration for your autumn lip looks, we’ve enlisted the help of our favorite beauty content creators. They’ve shared their go-to lip combinations that embody the spirit of fall and will undoubtedly spice up your beauty routine.

