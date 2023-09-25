Trending TikTok Hairstyles for Fall 2023

Fall is the perfect time to switch up your hairstyle, and this year, TikTok has become a hub for trendy hair inspiration. From bangs to braids to claw clips, there are plenty of hot hairstyles to try out this fall season.

Short and slicked back hair is definitely in style this fall. With a focus on low maintenance and a clean look, a short chop compliments the no-fuss attitude that fall fashion is embracing. Celebrities like Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and Angel Reese have all been seen rocking the bob, while Sofia Richie and Selena Gomez have showcased the sleek power of a low bun.

Bangs are back for fall 2023, and this time with bonus points for a red-tinged autumn dye job. Whether you prefer thick or wispy curtain bangs, a full or swooped bang, this trend is perfect for keeping your forehead warm during the colder weather. And if you have any regrets about getting bangs, don’t worry—they can easily be clipped to the side and grown out in no time.

For a bohemian vibe, braids are the way to go. Channel the cottagecore look with cascading braids that resemble a flower crown. There are plenty of braiding tutorials on TikTok to help you achieve the perfect boho braid hairstyle. Add some fall colors like ginger, golds, and oranges to your braids for an extra touch of autumn.

To keep your hair out of your face while sipping on pumpkin spice lattes and cider, claw clips are a must-have accessory. The 90s and early 00s staple has made a comeback, but with a twist. TikTokers are elevating their clipped up styles incorporating twists, flips, and tiny braids. Opt for medium or jumbo-sized claw clips in fun neon colors or fall-inspired shades like plum, burgundy, and sand.

These TikTok-inspired hairstyles are a no-brainer to try out this fall season. Whether you’re going for a cool and sleek look, boho braids, or a playful style with claw clips, there’s a trending TikTok hairstyle for everyone. So, grab your hair tools and get ready to rock a new fall hairstyle!

Definitions:

– Claw Clip: A hair accessory popularized in the 90s and early 00s, used to clip back and hold hair in place.

– Boho Braids: Braided hairstyles inspired the bohemian style, often incorporating flowers or natural elements.

Source: The original article does not provide URLs.