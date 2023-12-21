Meghan Markle Stars in Coffee Advertisement Amidst Mixed Reactions

In a surprising turn of events, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and former American actress, recently made an appearance in a coffee advertisement for Clevr Blends. The ad showcases Markle as a diligent intern, a far cry from her previous role as a renowned actress.

The video, released on Instagram, features Markle alongside Hannah Mendoza, the CEO of the coffee company. Mendoza introduces the Clevr team and gives a tour of the headquarters. Throughout the ad, Markle is seen diligently working in the background, typing away on a computer.

The advertisement has sparked a range of reactions from netizens, with many expressing disappointment over Markle’s decision to feature in the ad. Critics argue that this move represents a significant step down in her acting career. One user commented, “From representing the late Queen to a packer. How the mighty have fallen.”

Others took a more lighthearted approach, touting the ad as “desperate” and “cringey.” Some even went as far as saying, “From palace to this.” However, amidst the criticism, there were also fans who supported Markle’s decision and commended her for branching out and exploring new opportunities.

This unexpected move Markle opens up a discussion about the challenges faced actors in transitioning to different roles and finding their place in industries outside of entertainment. It also raises questions about societal expectations and the pressure public figures like Markle face when making career choices.

Despite the mixed reactions, it is undeniable that Markle’s appearance in the coffee advertisement has generated significant attention and brought the Clevr Blends brand into the spotlight. Only time will tell how this move will impact Markle’s career trajectory and whether it will lead to new opportunities in the future.