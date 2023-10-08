Falcons Prepare to Take on the Houston Texans After Embarrassing Loss

The Atlanta Falcons are shifting their focus to the Houston Texans after a humiliating defeat against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London last Sunday. The offense struggled to find its rhythm, but they can take some solace in the fact that the Jaguars managed to beat the Bills on the same field.

The upcoming game against the Texans will be crucial for the Falcons as they aim to bounce back from their recent loss. The Texans are entering the game with a two-game winning streak, having triumphed over the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jaguars.

For those looking to catch the game, here are the details you need to know. The matchup is scheduled for Sunday, October 8 at 1 p.m. EST. You can tune in to FOX 5 Atlanta to watch the game, with Brandon Gaudin providing the play-by-play commentary and Mark Schlereth as the analyst. The game will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

If you prefer to stream the game online, NFL+, Hulu, and YouTube TV may offer online streaming options if they carry FOX 5. Local radio coverage will be available on 92.9 The Game, and you can also tune in through Sirius XM for national radio coverage.

In addition to the game, the Falcons have also released their regular season schedule for 2023. After a 2-1 start, they will face the Houston Texans in Week 5 before taking on the Washington Commanders in Week 6.

As the Falcons prepare for their upcoming matchup, they will undoubtedly analyze their recent mistakes and work on improvements. The game against the Texans presents an opportunity for redemption and a chance to reclaim their winning momentum.

