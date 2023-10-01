Falcons vs. Jaguars: Preview of Week 4 NFL Game in London

The Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face off in a regular-season NFL game on October 1, 2023. The game will take place at Wembley Stadium in London, and fans can watch it through a subscription to ESPN+.

The Jaguars, currently at a 1-2 record, are hoping to improve their lackluster offense after scoring low in their previous two home games. They will have the opportunity to play a “home game” in London against the Falcons and then move across town to play as visitors against Buffalo at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. This matchup between the Falcons and Jaguars is the first of five international NFL games scheduled for 2023 and the first of three to be held in London.

The Jaguars’ offense has struggled since their comeback win against the Indianapolis Colts in the season opener. They have faced challenges with sacks, turnovers, and poor performance in crucial downs. However, the team remains focused on regrouping and getting back on track. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson sees the international games as an opportunity for the team to bond and reset their approach.

On the other side, the Falcons are also coming off a disappointing loss on the road, where they struggled to generate offense and protect their quarterback. The team managed only 183 yards of total offense and second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder was sacked seven times. The Falcons will be looking for solutions and improvements to bounce back in this game.

The Jaguars have been playing a home game in London every year since 2013, and this unique arrangement allows the team to control various aspects of the game and generate increased revenue. The Falcons’ running back, receiver, and kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson may make his season debut in London, providing additional depth to the team’s offense. Veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who has yet to win against his former teams, is eager to secure a victory for the Falcons.

Despite the challenges and suspensions faced both teams, the Falcons and Jaguars are ready to battle it out on the international stage. Football fans can expect an exciting matchup and the potential for an increase in international NFL games in the future.

Sources: The Associated Press.