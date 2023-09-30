Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Game Preview and Streaming Information

The Atlanta Falcons are hoping to bounce back from their disappointing Week 3 loss as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday, October 1. Despite being underdogs, the Falcons are looking to prove that their previous performance was just a temporary setback.

The game will be broadcasted on WSB-TV locally, with Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, and Laura Rutledge as the announcers. For those unable to watch the game on TV, it can also be streamed online through NFL+, Hulu, or YouTube TV if they carry WSB-TV.

However, if you are out of the market, you will need a subscription to ESPN+ or Disney+ in order to stream the game. It may be frustrating for fans to have to pay for a separate subscription for just one week, but unfortunately, that is the only option available.

The Falcons currently have a record of 2-1 in the 2023 regular season, with wins against the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers, and a loss to the Detroit Lions. As they face the Jaguars, the Falcons are considered 3-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

With high hopes for a strong performance, the Falcons are determined to prove themselves against the Jaguars. It remains to be seen if they can regain their winning momentum in this upcoming game.

