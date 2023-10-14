Falcons vs. Commanders: A Clash of Competing Aims

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a victory and are eager to extend their winning streak, while the Washington Commanders hope to break their three-game losing streak. These contrasting objectives will collide in an anticipated game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

To keep up with the excitement, here’s what you need to know:

Schedule & TV Information:

Date: Sunday, October 15

Sunday, October 15 Time: 1 p.m. EST

1 p.m. EST Channel: CBS

CBS Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga. Announcers: Falcons legend Matt Ryan, along with Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, & AJ Ross

Falcons legend Matt Ryan, along with Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, & AJ Ross Radio: 92.9 The Game & affiliates locally; Sirius XM nationally

Online Streaming:

If you are located in the Atlanta area, you can stream the game through NFL+, Hulu, or YouTube if they have CBS available. For viewers outside the Atlanta area, NFL Sunday Ticket, available through YouTube, is required.

Falcons 2023 Regular Season Schedule (3-2):

The Falcons’ upcoming games include matchups with the Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings, and more. Ae week is scheduled for Week 11.

