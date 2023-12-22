Ridder’s Last-Second Pass Falls Short, Falcons Frustrated Again

Summary: The Atlanta Falcons once again found themselves on the wrong end of a close game, falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a final play that fell just short of victory. Despite a strong effort from quarterback Desmond Ridder, the Falcons’ inconsistency and inability to capitalize on opportunities continue to plague the team.

Ridder threw for a career-best 347 yards, leading the Falcons in a late-game rally that gave them a chance to secure their first three-game winning streak since 2019. However, a last-second pass to Drake London fell incomplete, with Tampa Bay defenders swarming London just yards short of the end zone.

The loss leaves the Falcons in a three-way tie for the NFC South division lead with the Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints, all sitting at 6-7. With no chance of securing a wild-card spot, it’s now a winner-take-all situation for the division title.

Coach Arthur Smith expressed frustration at falling short once again, emphasizing missed opportunities throughout the game. The Falcons had chances to seal the victory but couldn’t capitalize on crucial moments, including a fourth-down stop that was ultimately negated a Buccaneers’ recovery and a long pass completion on third down.

For a team that hasn’t made the playoffs or had a winning season since 2017, this familiar pattern of inconsistency is becoming increasingly frustrating. The Falcons have been involved in multiple closely contested games this season but have struggled to break free from their mediocrity.

Moving forward, Ridder remains optimistic that the team will clean up their mistakes and improve. However, the pressure is on for the Falcons to find a way to consistently come out on top in these tight games if they hope to break free from their frustrating cycle of inconsistency.