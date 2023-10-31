A Fake Video of Bella Hadid Speaking About Hamas Attacks Circulates on Social Media

A recent video circulating on social media has stirred controversy supposedly featuring supermodel Bella Hadid discussing the 7 October Hamas attacks on Israel. However, it has been confirmed that the video is entirely fake and manipulated.

The clip, which has garnered attention on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, is a doctored version of a video from 2016. The original footage captures Ms Hadid, who has Palestinian heritage, speaking at an event organized the Global Lyme Alliance.

In the manipulated video, a falsified audio overlay suggests Ms Hadid saying, “Hi, it’s Bella Hadid. On October 7th, 2023, Israel faced a tragic attack Hamas. I can’t stay silent. I apologize for my past remarks. This tragedy has opened my eyes to the pain endured here, and I stand with Israel against terror. I’ve taken time to truly learn the historical context. Now, with a clearer understanding, I hope we can engage in constructive dialogue moving forward.”

It is important to emphasize that these words were never uttered Ms Hadid at the event in question, as it occurred seven years before the mentioned attack.

A post on X accompanying the fake video includes the hashtag #WeFixedItForBella, which can be interpreted as an acknowledgment of the video’s manipulation. Surprisingly, the clip has also been shared on Facebook without any indication of tampering.

Following the recent attacks and subsequent conflict in Israel and Gaza, Ms Hadid has released an official statement addressing the issue.

In times of significant global events, it is unfortunately not uncommon to come across misleading videos and images on social media. It is essential for users to practice critical thinking and fact-checking when encountering such content. For further guidance on how to verify videos related to the Israel-Gaza conflict, we have provided a comprehensive fact-checking guide.

FAQ

Q: Is the video of Bella Hadid discussing the Hamas attacks real?

A: No, the video is entirely fake and has been manipulated through audio overlay.

Q: Where did the fake video originate?

A: The video first surfaced on social media platforms, primarily X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook.

Q: Has Bella Hadid made any official statements on the Israel-Gaza conflict?

A: Yes, Ms Hadid has released a statement addressing the recent attacks and the conflict in Israel and Gaza.

Q: How can I ensure the authenticity of videos on social media?

A: Utilize critical thinking and fact-checking techniques. We have provided a guide on how to fact check videos related to the Israel-Gaza conflict for further assistance.

Q: Can I trust information shared on social media during global events?

A: It is crucial to approach social media content with skepticism during significant global events, as misinformation and manipulated media tend to circulate widely. Critical thinking and cross-referencing with reliable sources are essential.