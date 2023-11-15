Fake WhatsApp Accounts Used to Scam Victims in Thiruvananthapuram District

Fraudsters in Thiruvananthapuram district have recently exploited WhatsApp to scam several individuals. By creating fake accounts in the names of district collector Geromic George and PWD secretary Biju K, these fraudsters managed to steal money from unsuspecting victims. The scammers used the collector’s photo as their profile picture, along with his name and designation, to deceive people into believing that the requests for money were legitimate.

The modus operandi involved the fraudsters contacting individuals through WhatsApp, asking them where they were before requesting Rs 50,000. The scammers claimed that there were issues with the collector’s bank account and promised to repay the amount once the problem was resolved. Sadly, some individuals fell victim to the ruse and sent the money to the PhonePe number provided the fraudsters.

One victim, Ashok Kumar, who serves as the chief engineer of PWD, sent Rs 1 lakh to the scammer, mistakenly thinking it was a genuine request from the PWD secretary. The scam only came to light when Biju K returned from his trip abroad. As soon as the district collector became aware of the issue, he shared it on his official page and issued a warning to the public, urging them to be cautious about such fraudulent activities.

The district collector reported the matter to the city cyber police wing, and a case has been filed. The cyber police have already begun their investigation into the incident. This unfortunate event serves as a reminder for everyone to exercise extreme caution while interacting with individuals online and to verify the authenticity of any requests for money or personal information.

FAQ

Q: How did the scammers manage to deceive the victims?



A: The fraudsters created fake WhatsApp accounts in the name of the district collector and PWD secretary, complete with the collector’s photo as their profile picture. They then contacted individuals, claiming there were issues with the collector’s bank account and requesting money.

Q: Were the victims aware that they were being scammed?



A: Unfortunately, some individuals were unaware and fell victim to the fraud. They sent money to the scammer’s provided PhonePe number without verifying the authenticity of the request.

Q: How did the scam come to light?



A: The scam only came to light when the PWD secretary, Biju K, returned from his trip abroad. Once the district collector became aware of the incident, he shared it on his official page and alerted the public, urging them to be cautious.

Q: What actions have been taken to address the scam?



A: The district collector reported the matter to the city cyber police wing, and a case has been registered. The cyber police have commenced their investigation into the incident.