New Scam Alert: Criminals Posing as United Nations Officials Offer Lucrative Job Opportunities

Criminals have devised a new scam, impersonating United Nations officials, where they entice unknowing travellers with the promise of millions of dollars in exchange for unwittingly trafficking drugs into Australia. The Australian Federal Police has launched an investigation after apprehending two alleged drug mules, both of whom claimed to be victims of this scam. The fake UN officers solicited the transportation of a suitcase on behalf of the victims, offering up to $35 million as compensation. Unfortunately, the suitcases were found to contain illicit drugs, specifically heroin and methamphetamine.

Australian Federal Police Commander Raegan Stewart expressed concern over the audacity of these criminals and their exploitation of innocent travellers. She cautioned anyone approached with job offers involving transporting luggage for exorbitant sums of money to carefully consider the proposition. Stewart emphasized that if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

These recent incidents followed two separate instances at Melbourne’s International Airport earlier this year, where the Australian Border Force discovered drug concealments during baggage examinations. A Western Australian man returning from Singapore was found to have 3kg of methamphetamine hidden in the lining of his suitcase, while a New Zealand national coming back from Thailand was apprehended with heroin found inside his luggage. Both individuals, who did not know each other, revealed details of the scam and now face charges of serious drug importation offenses, which carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Aviation and Regional Operations Acting Commander David Bonnici reassured the public that the Australian Border Force officers are well-trained to detect drugs, irrespective of the modus operandi employed criminals. The Australian Border Force remains committed to safeguarding the community from the importation of dangerous substances, such as methamphetamine, heroin, and other illicit drugs.

If anyone has any information pertaining to drug mules or the scam involving fake UN officials, they are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers via phone at 1800 333 000 or visit their website at crimestoppers.com.au. Vigilance and awareness are crucial in protecting oneself from falling prey to these nefarious schemes.