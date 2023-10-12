A Fake Doctor Convicted for TikTok Advice on Reproductive Health

Dalya Karezi, a fake doctor, has been convicted in court after her TikTok videos providing advice on reproductive and sexual health were viewed over 15 million times. Karezi, who used the handle “dr.dayla.s” on TikTok, uploaded more than 50 videos during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite not being registered with the Medical Board of Australia, she presented herself as a qualified medical professional.

Karezi’s videos, in which she frequently wore medical scrubs and a stethoscope, covered various health topics and gained a large following of 243,000 followers. She also engaged with her audience on Instagram. However, her claims of being authorized or qualified in medicine were false, as confirmed the health regulator Ahpra.

During her sentencing at Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court, Deputy Chief Magistrate Theo Tsavdaridis imposed a two-year community corrections order on Karezi. Additionally, she was required to pay Ahpra’s legal costs amounting to $13,300. It was noted Ms. Tsavdaridis that Karezi took advantage of the COVID-19 lockdown when people were heavily relying on social media for health information.

Ahpra CEO Martin Fletcher expressed satisfaction with the outcome, stating that falsely claiming to be a medical practitioner, especially on social media, poses risks to the public’s well-being. Chair of the Medical Board of Australia, Anne Tonkin, emphasized the importance of maintaining trust in health professionals and hoped that this conviction would act as a strong deterrent.

Ahpra charged Karezi with using a false title indicating she was a qualified medical professional and with misleadingly presenting herself as a medical practitioner under the country’s National Law governing the health industry.

