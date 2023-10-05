New Parking Scam in Vancouver: Beware of Fake Tickets

A single mother in Vancouver recently shared a photo of a suspicious warning she received on her windshield, prompting concerns about a new parking scam. The warning, which looked unofficial, claimed that she would receive a ticket if she parked in that spot again.

After contacting the City of Vancouver, she was informed that the ticket was not legitimate and that she had not violated any parking regulations. The woman explained that parking has become increasingly difficult in Vancouver, as there are no designated underground parking spaces. This has resulted in residents parking on unmarked neighborhood side streets.

One of the main frustrations she highlighted was the fact that nearby businesses, such as Starbucks, often use the street parking spaces that should be available to residents. This situation adds to the already limited parking options for residents.

Upon closer inspection, it was clear that the warning ticket was suspicious. The way it was created seemed hastily done, as if it had been torn from a piece of paper. Furthermore, the link on the ticket actually directed to Vancouver, Washington, instead of Vancouver, BC.

Interestingly, other Reddit users also shared similar experiences with individuals who leave passive-aggressive notes or even paint their own parking lines on the street in an attempt to enforce their own parking rules. While this behavior may not necessarily be illegal, it is certainly frustrating for residents.

The single mother believes that the three-hour parkinglaw is out of touch with the reality of the parking situation in Vancouver. She expressed her frustration with the increasing “parking entitlement culture” and the lack of alternative parking options for residents.

It is important for Vancouver residents to be aware of this new parking scam and to verify the legitimacy of any parking warnings or tickets they receive. It is advisable to contact the proper authorities, such as the City of Vancouver, to confirm if a ticket is genuine or not.

