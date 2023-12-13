New Influence Operation Targets Taiwan’s Presidential Election Through Social Media Platforms

A recent report from research firm Graphika has uncovered an influence operation that has been actively targeting Taiwan’s upcoming presidential election. The operation, which spanned across Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube, involved a network of more than 800 fake accounts and 13 Facebook pages. These accounts and pages reposted Chinese-language TikTok and YouTube videos focused on Taiwanese politics.

The aim of the operation was to promote the Kuomintang (KMT), Taiwan’s major opposition party known for its friendly stance towards China, while simultaneously criticizing its opponents, particularly the ruling Democratic Progressive Party. Graphika researchers noted that the content closely followed Taiwan’s news cycle and exploited current events to portray the KMT’s opponents as incompetent and corrupt.

While the report did not identify the orchestrators of the operation, it comes as no surprise given the ongoing warnings from government officials and tech companies about potential manipulation of elections foreign and domestic actors. Countries like China, Russia, and Iran have been cited as likely culprits, as well as domestic entities with vested interests.

Most of the fake accounts identified Graphika have since been removed the social media platforms due to violating their policies. These accounts did not gain much engagement from real users, indicating limited effectiveness. However, the researchers fear that such influence operations will increase in intensity as the 2024 election in Taiwan approaches.

The videos that originated from the operation were primarily sourced from a TikTok and YouTube account named Agitate Taiwan, acting as a content hub. The Agitate Taiwan account on TikTok remains active, while YouTube has removed it for violating platform rules.

While Facebook posts from the operation did not receive significant engagement, they did appear at the top of search results for specific hashtags related to Taiwanese political parties and candidates in the upcoming election.

The operation exhibited several red flags, indicating the fake nature of the accounts. Some used stolen profile pictures that had been edited to alter facial features, while others displayed coordinated posting patterns. Additionally, incorrect Chinese transliterations of Taiwanese slang were used on some pages, suggesting a lack of familiarity with the language.

As the authorities and tech companies remain vigilant, it is crucial for users to be aware of potential influence operations and exercise critical thinking when engaging with political content on social media platforms.