New Jersey Man Poses as Nurse to Manipulate and Harm Women

In a disturbing case of online deception, a man from New Jersey has been indicted on multiple charges for posing as a nurse on social media and dating apps to lure women into romantic relationships before subjecting them to kidnapping, assault, and harassment. Herman Brightman, also known the aliases “Nazir Griffiths” and “Nazir Luckett,” used Facebook and Hinge to present himself as a nurse in the New York City area, wearing scrubs, lab coats, and fake IDs.

According to court documents, between January 2022 and September 2023, Brightman deceived at least four women, gaining their trust posing as a nurse or nurse practitioner. However, once in a relationship, he allegedly became physically abusive towards them. US Attorney Damian Williams stated that Brightman “preyed upon woman after woman using the Internet to lure these women into meeting and dating him.”

The allegations against Brightman are deeply disturbing. He stands accused of various acts of violence and intimidation, including kidnapping a victim and her two-year-old child at knifepoint, binding, gagging, and threatening another victim, physically abusing and stalking a third victim, as well as assaulting and holding a fourth victim hostage. Court records reveal that Brightman utilized physical violence, stalking, and threats to manipulate his victims and deter them from seeking help from law enforcement.

Fortunately, several of Brightman’s victims were able to escape and contact authorities, leading to his arrest. Bail documents from December 11th indicate that he was deemed a flight risk and a danger to society, resulting in his detention. As of now, his defense attorney has not provided any comments regarding the charges.

This case serves as a chilling reminder of the dangers that can lurk behind online personas. It is crucial for individuals to exercise caution when interacting with strangers on the internet and to prioritize personal safety at all times.