Man Poses as Nurse Online to Manipulate and Harm Women, Federal Authorities Report

Federal authorities have uncovered a disturbing case involving a man who impersonated a nurse on various social media and dating platforms to deceive and harm women. Herman Brightman, a 30-year-old man from New Jersey, allegedly posed as a nurse under the aliases “Nazir Griffiths” and “Nazir Luckett” and used fake IDs, scrubs, and lab coats to gain the trust of his victims.

According to court documents, Brightman targeted at least four women between January 2022 and September 2023, using the internet to lure them into relationships. However, instead of nurturing these connections, he quickly turned physically abusive. The victims experienced various forms of assault, harassment, and threats, with Brightman resorting to kidnapping one victim, binding and threatening to harm another, and holding yet another hostage.

In an attempt to dissuade his victims from seeking help, Brightman employed physical violence, stalking, and further threats. Fortunately, several of the victims managed to escape their harrowing situations and contacted the authorities.

Upon his arrest, Brightman was deemed a flight risk and a danger, leading to his detention without bail. As of now, his defense attorney has not provided any comment on the matter.

Federal authorities are urging anyone who may have been victimized Brightman, using the aliases “Nazir Griffiths” and “Nazir Luckett,” or anyone with relevant information, to come forward and contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

This distressing case serves as a reminder of the dangers that can lurk behind the seemingly harmless façade of online identities. It is crucial to remain cautious and vigilant when engaging with individuals on the internet, especially on platforms where personal relationships are formed. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, reach out to support hotlines such as the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or texting “START” to 88788.