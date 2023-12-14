Man Poses as Nurse on Social Media, Dating Apps to Manipulate and Harm Women

In a shocking case of deception and manipulation, a man from New Jersey has been accused of posing as a nurse on social media and dating apps to lure women into romantic relationships before kidnapping, assaulting, and harassing them. The individual, identified as Herman Brightman, allegedly used various aliases, including “Nazir Griffiths” and “Nazir Luckett,” to gain the trust of his victims.

Over a span of almost two years, from January 2022 to September 2023, Brightman targeted at least four women, court documents reveal. He would pose as a nurse or nurse practitioner and use the internet to establish connections with these women. However, once the relationships progressed, Brightman quickly turned physically abusive towards his victims.

The severity of the crimes committed Brightman is deeply unsettling. He is accused of kidnapping a victim and her two-year-old child at knifepoint, as well as binding, gagging, and threatening to harm another victim. Additionally, court documents indicate that he physically abused, stalked, and held one of the victims hostage. Brightman resorted to using physical violence, stalking, and threats to discourage these women from seeking help or contacting the authorities.

Fortunately, some of Brightman’s victims were able to escape and reach out to the authorities for assistance. Following an indictment on eight counts, including kidnapping, interstate travel to commit domestic violence, cyberstalking, and interstate stalking, Brightman was detained and deemed a flight risk and a danger.

This distressing case serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed individuals who manipulate and deceive vulnerable individuals for their own malicious purposes. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York has urged anyone who may have been victimized Brightman or has information about his activities to come forward.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and is in need of support, please reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788. It is crucial to empower and protect those who may be in abusive situations, helping them regain their safety and well-being.