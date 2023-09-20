Former NFL Player Sergio Brown Appears in Disturbing Video After His Mother’s Death

A video circulating on social media shows former NFL player Sergio Brown making troubling statements about “fake news,” just two days after his mother’s body was found. On Saturday, police discovered the body of Myrtle Brown, Sergio’s 73-year-old mother, near a creek behind her suburban Chicago home. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

The video, posted on Instagram under the account name “intplayerwithapassport,” features Brown repeatedly mentioning “fake news” while being nearly unintelligible. He also claims that he was kidnapped twice the Maywood Police Department and the FBI. According to Deadspin, he also speculated that either the FBI or the Maywood police could be responsible for his mother’s death.

Following the release of the video, Brown’s brother, Nick, took to Instagram to express concern for Sergio’s well-being and asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them.

However, it appears that Sergio Brown has since been active on Instagram under a different account name, “Brown Passport.” He changed the profile picture on the account to Dory from “Finding Nemo” after a previous video showed him laughing and mocking those who expressed concern for him. In the most recent video, tagged with the location of Maywood, Illinois, Brown can be seen rapping.

Sergio Brown, a former safety who played in the NFL between 2010 and 2016 for teams like the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Buffalo Bills, is now at the center of an ongoing investigation into his mother’s death.

Source: No URLs provided.