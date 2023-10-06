Senior in Ontario Loses Money in Online Mobility Scooter Scam

Errol Welsh, a 74-year-old resident of Caledon, Ontario, fell victim to an online scam when he attempted to purchase a heavily discounted mobility scooter. Welsh, who was considering buying a scooter to assist him as he gets older and his legs become less mobile, saw a pop-up ad on social media advertising foldable mobility scooters at a fraction of their usual price. These scooters typically range in price from $1,500 to $3,000, but the advertisement claimed the scooters were being sold for only $48.

Thinking it was a great deal, Welsh purchased a scooter for $48 in April but never received it. He was told there was a shipping issue, and he would be refunded. Undeterred, Welsh then bought another scooter for $75, only to be met with the same result – no scooter and no refund.

Unfortunately, Welsh is not alone in falling victim to online scams like this. Companies like Lowes and Bed Bath & Beyond have had to combat fake ads that display heavily discounted products that are not legitimate. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has issued warnings about scammers taking advantage of unsuspecting consumers with “going out of business” sales.

Janita Pannu, a representative from OPIIA Inc, a digital marketing agency, advises consumers to watch out for red flags such as extremely low prices and the absence of a customer service number. Pannu suggests avoiding clicking on ad links and conducting research into the company and the product’s shipping location.

Additionally, it is important to be cautious of emails or texts claiming that an order is ready for pick-up when no such order was made. These may be part of phishing attempts to gather personal information or install harmful software.

Welsh hopes that sharing his story will alert the public to these scams and encourage people to be more vigilant in their online purchasing habits. In general, it is best to deal with reputable retailers directly through their official websites to avoid falling victim to these fraudulent schemes.

