New Leopard Sighting Rumors Trigger Panic in Erode District

Rumors about a leopard on the loose in the Erode district of Tamil Nadu have caused panic among residents, despite the Forest Department’s efforts to dispel false information. Reports of a leopard being spotted near the Thindal Murugan temple have circulated widely on social media platforms, leading to fear and apprehension among the community.

This recent wave of rumors comes after the Forest Department captured footage of a leopard, believed to be responsible for killing cattle in the Arachalur and Perundurai areas. The department has been working diligently to locate and safely trap the animal, but false rumors have hindered their efforts.

On Monday, November 6, two audio messages along with a video were shared on social media, claiming to depict the leopard’s sighting. Residents were warned to avoid leaving their cars at night, as the leopard was allegedly roaming throughout the district. The voice message stated that government officials had alerted the public about the leopard’s movements through a public address system.

Forest Department officials promptly investigated the video and confirmed that it was actually taken in Udaipur, Rajasthan, ruling out any leopard activity in the Erode forest division. They emphasized that the leopard’s current whereabouts remain unknown. Nevertheless, seven teams have been deployed to patrol the villages where the animal is believed to have entered, conducting round-the-clock surveillance.

To combat the spread of false information, the Forest Department has urged the public not to share unverified messages about the leopard. They have also warned against posting fake sightings or videos. Instead, residents are encouraged to contact the Department if they spot the animal or find any evidence of its presence.

