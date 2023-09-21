Welcome to the Age of Misinformation: The Call to Remove Exemptions for News Content

The Albanese government’s crackdown on misinformation on social media has come under scrutiny, with calls to remove the “professional news content” exemption. Concerns have been raised that news coverage of important topics like vaccines and Covid-19 has been spreading false information and lies. Several individuals, including Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young, independent MPs Zali Steggall and Zoe Daniel, and media law academic Michael Douglas have questioned the blanket exemption in Labor’s disinformation crackdown.

Hanson-Young highlights the growing threat of misinformation to democracy, regardless of whether it originates from social media platforms or large multinational media corporations like News Corp. Steggall emphasizes the need for responsible, fact-based journalism when exercising freedom of the press. However, critics have also pointed out that other media outlets, such as The Guardian, Crikey, ABC, SMAGE, The Saturday Paper, IA, and smaller left-leaning publications, seem to escape monitoring, censorship, and potential banning.

The article argues that fake left ideology is just as biased as the fake right, and that censorship is worse than misinformation. The ability to discern between facts and lies allows individuals to make informed judgments. The imposition of mind control through censorship negates the essence of free speech.

In conclusion, the conversation surrounding misinformation and the responsibility of news organizations is crucial. While the exemption of professional news content from the crackdown on misinformation is currently being debated, it is important for all media outlets to prioritize accurate and fact-based reporting to avoid further erosion of public trust.

Definitions:

– Misinformation: False or inaccurate information that is spread, often unintentionally, leading to misunderstandings or false beliefs.

– Freedom of the press: The right of journalists to publish and disseminate information without censorship or government interference.

– Censorship: The suppression or prohibition of certain information, ideas, or expression, typically a government or authority.

Sources:

– The Guardian Australia (interviews and statements)

– News Corp (mentioned as a cause for concern)

– The Saturday Paper (mentioned in relation to fake left publications)

– Albanese government (mentioned as responsible for the crackdown on misinformation)

– Greens (represented Sarah Hanson-Young, who raised concerns)

– Zali Steggall (independent MP who questioned exemptions)

– Zoe Daniel (independent MP who questioned exemptions)

– Michael Douglas (media law academic who criticized the exemption)