Fake E-commerce Deals: How Customers are Being Duped

With the rise of e-commerce portals and social media pages, shopping has become more convenient and accessible than ever. However, alongside the legitimate platforms, there are also a number of fraudulent websites and pages aimed at cheating unsuspecting customers. Instead of stealing bank account details or passwords, these operators deceive customers either not delivering the ordered products or delivering cheap and subpar items.

One unfortunate victim of such a scam recently shared her experience. She fell prey to an e-commerce website that promised trendy garments at affordable rates with unbeatable offers. Excited the prospect of a great deal, she placed her order, only to later discover that the contact numbers and email addresses provided the seller turned out to be fake. The package she received contained cheap and low-quality garments.

This is just one example of the many incidents where customers are lured attractive discounts and deals, only to be left disappointed and cheated. In some cases, customers never even receive the products they paid for. It is common for cheap or refurbished items to be delivered, especially when cash-on-delivery options are chosen.

One of the key reasons why such frauds continue to occur is the thoughtless sharing of social media links. Many people place orders without taking the time to verify the credentials of the suppliers, leading to an increased risk of falling victim to these scams.

While formal complaints are not frequently filed due to the relatively small amounts spent on these fraudulent websites, incidents are often exposed through social media posts cheated customers. In response to this growing issue, the hi-tech cell of the Kerala Police has intensified social media patrol to identify and take action against fraudulent e-commerce pages and websites.

If you have been cheated such an online transaction, it is important to take action. You can register a complaint contacting the helpline 155260. By reporting these incidents, we can collectively work towards creating a safer online shopping environment for everyone.

FAQs about Fake E-commerce Deals

Q: How can I avoid falling victim to fake e-commerce deals?

A: It is essential to verify the credentials of the sellers before making any purchases. Check for customer reviews, look for contact information, and research the reputation of the website or social media page.

Q: What should I do if I have been cheated a fraudulent online seller?

A: If you have been a victim of a fake e-commerce deal, it is important to report the incident. Contact the helpline 155260 or approach the police or consumer cells to file a complaint. By taking action, you can help protect others from falling into the same trap.

Q: Are all e-commerce portals and social media pages fraudulent?

A: No, not all e-commerce portals and social media pages are fraudulent. However, it is important to exercise caution and conduct proper research before making any purchases. Stick to reputable and well-known platforms to minimize the risk of falling victim to scams.