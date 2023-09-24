TikTok Flooded with Fake Nude Celebrity Photo Leaks Promoting Temu Referral Rewards

The popular social media platform TikTok has recently seen an influx of videos promoting fake nude celebrity photo leaks in order to push referral rewards for the online megastore, Temu. Temu is an online shopping site that offers millions of products at low prices, most of which are shipped directly from China. Since its launch in September 2022, Temu has faced controversy, with some questioning its legitimacy as a business and others enjoying the cheap merchandise they receive.

To promote their site, Temu allows customers to create referral numbers and links that can be shared with others to earn store credit, free gifts, or points towards their rewards system. This rewards system also includes mini-games that can further increase store credit, which can be redeemed for cash rewards or used to purchase products. This system has been successful in attracting customers and generating free marketing through referrals posted on social media.

However, recently, Temu referral codes on TikTok have taken a darker turn. Scammers are creating videos that suggest sensitive photos and videos of celebrities have been leaked, enticing viewers to download the Temu app and enter their referral number to access the alleged leaked content. These videos often include captions like “I thought she was innocent” or “[celebrity_name] got leaked” and showcase suggestive photos or captions that prompt viewers to install Temu and enter a specific referral number.

These Temu referral scams have targeted various celebrities, including musicians, actors, and social media personalities. Some of the celebrities falsely implicated in these scams include Olivia Rodrigo, Jenna Ortega, SSSniperWolf, Brooke Monk, and Hailie Deegan.

While these scams currently serve the purpose of generating store credit for scammers, it is important to be cautious. Fake leaks have been known to be used for malicious activities, including the distribution of malware. Therefore, it is advisable not to install suspicious software prompted these videos, as they may potentially harm your device.

BleepingComputer has reached out to both TikTok and Temu for comment on these referral videos but has not yet received a response. It is crucial for platforms and retailers to address and take action against such scams to protect users from falling victim to fraudulent schemes.

