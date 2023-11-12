Police Reject Fake Audio of Mayor of London Calling for Rescheduling of Armistice Day for Pro-Palestinian March

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that a manipulated audio recording claiming to feature the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, calling for Armistice Day to be rescheduled in support of a pro-Palestinian march does not constitute a criminal offense. The false audio has been circulated a far-right group, according to a statement from the Mayor’s office.

Specialist officers from the Met meticulously examined the content and concluded that it was “artificial audio” specifically created to deceive. The force has urged the public not to share or amplify this fake material. Tom Tugendhat, the security minister, also highlighted the need to refrain from reposting or amplifying the manipulated recording.

In light of this incident, the Metropolitan Police is undertaking an extensive security operation to ensure the peaceful coexistence of a pro-Palestine demonstration and the commemoration of Armistice Day in London. Praised as unprecedented, this operation involves the deployment of almost 2,000 officers throughout central London on Saturday for the pro-Palestine march and on Sunday for Remembrance Sunday.

While the police are anticipating potential clashes with far-right groups, they are committed to reviewing online content and material, particularly when brought to their attention vigilant members of the public. Any identified criminal offenses will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate enforcement actions will be taken.

It is crucial to exercise caution and skepticism when encountering content on social media platforms. False information can easily be disseminated and amplified, thus leading to potential public disorder. The responsible use of these platforms is essential to uphold the safety and integrity of our society.

FAQ

Q: What are deepfakes?



A: Deepfakes are manipulated audio or video recordings created using artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to convincingly alter the appearance or voice of individuals, making it difficult to discern whether the content is authentic or fake.

Q: What are your rights if your voice is faked?



A: If your voice has been faked or manipulated without your consent, it is advisable to seek legal advice and explore potential remedies such as reporting the incident to law enforcement authorities or pursuing a civil lawsuit for defamation or copyright infringement.

(Source: BBC News)