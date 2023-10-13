Fairfield County Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Child Pornography and Extortion

A man from Fairfield County, Ohio, has admitted in court to using a fake online identity to exploit a 12-year-old girl. Devin Bailey, 27, posed as a girl from Florida and convinced the young victim to send him explicit images and videos of herself. Bailey also attempted to coerce the girl’s adult mother into sending him explicit images of herself.

Bailey pleaded guilty to charges of distributing child pornography and interstate communications with the intent to extort. The former charge carries a potential prison sentence of five to 20 years, while the latter carries a maximum sentence of two years.

Bailey had knowledge of both the mother and daughter in real life and used multiple email addresses, phone numbers, and Snapchat accounts to contact the woman anonymously. He threatened to release the explicit photos of the girl and the woman to their family if the woman didn’t send him more explicit photos of herself.

The woman endured weeks of threats from Bailey. When she mentioned contacting law enforcement, Bailey dismissed her concerns, claiming the numbers he used were untraceable. The situation came to light when the woman reported the incident to the Lancaster Police Department, prompting an investigation the FBI.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the now-teenage victim had sent the explicit images and videos years ago, believing she was communicating with a girl in Florida.

Upon searching Bailey’s devices, law enforcement discovered approximately 200 pictures and 20 videos of child pornography, including those involving the underage victim in this case.

Devin Bailey will be sentenced at a later date, with the possibility of spending significant time in prison for his crimes.

Sources:

– US District Court records

– Local news: Columbus Dispatch