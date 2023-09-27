Fair Play: Navigating Romance and Power Dynamics in a Modern World

Fair Play is a captivating film that successfully explores the complex power dynamics of male-female relationships without falling into the traps of a definitive worldview or didacticism. Written and directed Chloe Domont, this bad-romance thriller is set in a cutthroat Manhattan hedge fund management firm and serves as a showcase for the exceptional talent of Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich.

The story revolves around a young engaged couple, Emily and Luke, who are secretly in a relationship that violates their company’s non-fraternization policy. As both characters strive to climb the corporate ladder, their boss, Campbell, adds to the tension with his calculated disregard for their aspirations. When Emily unexpectedly receives a promotion instead of Luke, it triggers a series of events that escalate the already high-pressure environment.

Fair Play excels at providing emotionally rich terrain for its lead characters. Phoebe Dynevor delivers a superb performance as Emily, showcasing her character’s development and growth throughout the film. Alden Ehrenreich skillfully portrays Luke, subtly communicating his resentments and uncertainties. This adds a layer of tension to their relationship, raising questions about the nature of their attraction and love.

The script, based on Domont’s personal experiences, astutely captures the ways in which individuals can compromise their ambitions and accomplishments to accommodate a partner threatened their success. Domont’s skillful character development and attention to detail contribute to the escalating tension within the film.

While Fair Play is not without its flaws, particularly in the third act, where certain elements feel improbable and awkward, it successfully depicts the unraveling of a relationship. The film’s technical aspects, such as the cinematography Menno Mans and the production design Steve Summersgill, create a visually appealing and slightly nervous atmosphere.

Fair Play is a refreshing addition to the film landscape, as it fearlessly delves into the complexities of modern relationships and poses thought-provoking questions without attempting to provide easy answers. It is a film that moves relentlessly forward, even in its missteps, and offers a distinctive and engaging viewing experience.

