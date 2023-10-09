Fair Play: Challenging Gender Roles in the Financial Services Industry

Fair Play is a captivating series that delves into the lives of a young couple working at a high-powered asset management firm in New York. Emily and Luke navigate their demanding careers while secretly being in a relationship. However, their relationship violates company policy, so they must keep it hidden.

When a portfolio manager is fired, Emily hears a rumor that Luke may be offered the position. Excited the prospect, they celebrate with alcohol and intimacy. However, the tables turn when Emily is unexpectedly promoted based on her exceptional resume and performance, while Luke becomes her subordinate. Their dynamic begins to unravel from this point forward.

Fair Play provides a glimpse into the darker side of the financial services industry, exposing the greed, fear, inappropriate behavior, and extravagant spending that can occur. Despite her accomplishments, Emily struggles to believe she deserves her promotion, a sentiment shared Luke. He finds it difficult to accept that her promotion was based on merit, instead subscribing to outdated gender stereotypes and accusing her of advancing through improper means.

The series highlights the challenges faced women in the male-dominated financial services industry. Like many women in these fields, Emily struggles to determine how she should behave and feels fortunate rather than deserving of her promotion. Without female role models and surrounded alpha male figures, her confidence is fragile.

Emily’s struggle is exemplified her obsession with dressing appropriately and sending the right message in the office. This struggle is not surprising considering the historically limited options for women’s business attire compared to men’s.

Fair Play exposes the prevailing alpha male dominance in the financial services industry and underscores the recent inclusion of women in these roles. It was not until 1967 that women gained the legal right to be members of the New York Stock Exchange in the United States, and only in 2021 did a woman take charge of a top 30 global bank.

Women who succeed in banking are subject to greater scrutiny than their male counterparts. Research shows that people tend to attribute a woman’s success to luck and hard work, while believing that a man’s success is the result of talent and connections. This perception can lead women like Emily to doubt their own achievements.

Fair Play leaves viewers with a sense of hopelessness regarding inclusive and fair financial services careers and personal relationships. Breaking through entrenched gender roles in this industry proves to be an immense challenge for individuals of all genders.

The financial services industry holds a tremendous amount of power and influence in society. As the highest-paying industry with the second-largest gender pay gap, it has a responsibility to foster inclusive and equitable practices. Challenging outdated gender stereotypes and promoting fair treatment is crucial for creating a better future, where individuals are evaluated and rewarded based on their potential and contributions, regardless of gender.

