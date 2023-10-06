Fair Play: A Steamy Sundance Hit Arrives on Netflix

Fair Play, a breakout film from the Sundance Film Festival, is set to sizzle on Netflix’s New Releases this October. Written and directed Chloe Dumont, the movie follows Luke and Emily, an attractive couple working at the same financial firm. Their passionate relationship cools when Emily earns a promotion that Luke desires, leading to a exploration of gender dynamics and relationship fault lines.

While Dumont acknowledges “fun sex scenes” in the film, she emphasizes that there is more to Fair Play than its sexual content. The movie touches on contemporary gender dynamics in male-dominated industries, as well as the evolving landscape of sex in media. Dumont speculates that the younger generation’s preoccupation with screens might contribute to a lesser focus on on-screen sex scenes.

Fair Play has garnered attention for its frank portrayal of sexuality, which is increasingly rare in major studio and independent films. The emergence of a generational divide between Gen-Xers and millennials on one hand, and Gen Z and Gen A on the other, regarding depictions of sex in media has been a topic of discussion on social media platforms like TikTok.

The film handles its intimate scenes responsibly, with the help of an intimacy coordinator. One intense encounter portrays a restaurant bathroom rape, symbolizing the power dynamics and physical dominance in the crumbling relationship between Luke and Emily. Dumont divides the scene into two parts in order to prioritize the actors’ performances and ensure their safety during the physically demanding sequence.

Years ago, Fair Play might have been funded and distributed the same studios that produced vintage erotic thrillers like Basic Instinct. However, Dumont was able to secure support from T-Street, a production company led successful filmmaker Rian Johnson and producer Ram Bergman. Netflix ultimately acquired the film for $20 million, making it one of the biggest deals of the Sundance Film Festival.

While the film will have a limited theatrical release, Dumont is excited about its availability on Netflix, which will allow a wide audience to experience Fair Play. She hopes that the film resonates with viewers and sparks important conversations about relationships, power dynamics, and gender.

