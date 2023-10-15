Debate Over “Fair Play” Sparks Discussion of Workplace Boundaries and HR Responsibilities

The Netflix drama “Fair Play” has launched a debate among viewers regarding its genre and social commentary. However, another question has emerged: to what extent does the film cross the line when it comes to workplace interactions?

A six-minute video the Netflix-operated YouTube Channel, “Still Watching Netflix,” aims to answer this question. The video features four HR managers who screen explicit scenes from “Fair Play,” raising red flags when they deem the content as inappropriate or potentially HR actionable.

After witnessing a heated kiss between the film’s main characters, Emily and Luke, one of the HR managers suggests that workplace relationships should be reported to HR, emphasizing the importance of honesty from the start. Another manager remarks that the situation already seems like a disaster, while a third comments on the physical accountability and destruction of property depicted in a scene involving a furious hedge-fund boss.

The HR managers also touch on the issue of trust and retaliation, highlighting that if an employee were to come forward with a complaint, they should be assured that their identity will remain protected. They warn that failure to handle such situations properly can not only result in personal lawsuits but can also negatively impact the entire company.

While “Fair Play” contains adult content, the film makes it clear from the beginning that it is rated “R” for sexual content, sexual violence, and language. Despite this, the movie has received positive reviews and maintains a spot on Netflix’s Top 10 films list, even days after its release on the streaming platform.

Produced MRC Film and Star Thrower Entertainment, “Fair Play” continues to generate buzz and spark conversations about workplace boundaries and HR responsibilities.

