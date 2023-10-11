Netflix’s “Fair Play” Tops Charts and Sparks Conversations

Netflix’s acquisition of the erotic Wall Street thriller, “Fair Play,” from the Sundance Film Festival for $20 million has proven to be a wise investment. Since its premiere, the film has skyrocketed to the number one spot on Netflix’s charts, captivating a larger audience than it likely would have in theaters.

“Fair Play” may not be an awards contender, nor did it receive overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics. However, the platform and reach offered Netflix has turned this indie film into a widespread conversation starter. Think pieces and discussions about the film’s themes and content have been popping up on various non-film websites such as Men’s Health, Just Jared, Cosmopolitan, and InStyle.

Prior to its release, the potential impact of “Fair Play” was recognized, with discussions around its thought-provoking exploration of gender dynamics in relationships. Alden Ehrenreich and Phoebe Dynevor deliver captivating performances as a Wall Street power couple whose relationship dynamics are tested when the woman achieves a coveted promotion, challenging societal expectations of masculinity and the balance of power in a relationship.

While the $20 million price tag for “Fair Play” may be debatable, it’s clear that Netflix’s strategic decision to acquire and stream the film has paid off. By providing a platform that reaches millions of viewers worldwide, the film has generated buzz and participation from diverse audiences.

Netflix’s ability to take risks on films like “Fair Play” enables lesser-known independent films to gain visibility, sparking important conversations and broadening the scope of cinematic experiences available to viewers.

Sources: None